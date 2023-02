SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week has helped Shelley Girls Basketball go 19-2 so far this season, with the Russets one win away from making the 4A state tournament. Our Athlete of the Week is Brinley Cannon.

