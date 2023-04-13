City of St. Anthony presents South Fremont Wrestling with Proclamation and Key to the City

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The South Fremont Wrestling team has won four straight 3A state titles. This year, the Cougars had five individual champs too, and now, the team has a key to the city.

Mayor Donald Powell and the City of St. Anthony presented the team with the key at Thursday's City Council meeting.

They also presented the team with a proclamation for "South Fremont High School Cougar Wrestling Team Week" for Apr. 13-16.

The Cougars, of course, claimed their fourth straight state title back in February in dominating fashion, scoring over 300 points.