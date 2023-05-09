Skip to Content
today at 9:24 PM
Published 9:26 PM

Pocatello dominates Century, winning 10-0 to get within one win of a district title

Eric Moon KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Thunder from the jump Tuesday night in Pocatello, as the Thunder blew out the Century Diamondbacks 10-0 to reach Thursday's 4A District 5 championship.

A five-run first inning got the ball rolling on three consecutive run-scoring hits, followed by a Taylor Bunderson two-run home run.

Poky kept adding to the lead, eventually winning by 10 runs.

Next up, Pocatello will host either Century or Preston Thursday at 5:30 in the district championship, which will be determined by a 3:30 battle between those two teams.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

