Renegades FC constructing new state-of-the-art facility in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Renegades FC is planning to build an outdoor-indoor soccer complex, the first of its kind in the Idaho Falls area, and the club expects construction to begin this summer.

Owner Ryan Stosich expects the outdoor field to be built and ready to play this summer as part of phase one.

Phase two involves all of the indoor facilities. Renegades plans to build three indoor soccer fields (one 11 v. 11 and two 7 v. 7) in addition to training facilities for its teams. The club hopes those facilities will be ready by the end of the calendar year.

The club is holding tryouts June 5th and 6th in Idaho Falls and June 7th in Pocatello, and Renegades will also host the Champions Cup Tournaments in Idaho Falls in July.

The academy teams will compete in the JPL, a national league. According to Renegades, no other team in South East Idaho plays in a national league.