Solid performances continue on second night of pro events at War Bonnet Round Up

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The excitement rolled on at the 112th War Bonnet Round Up Friday night, featuring more solid performances on the second night of the pro rodeo.

Last year's winner in bareback riding, Chase Yellowhawk, took third place entering Saturday with 77 points. He won that competition in 2022 as a last minute entry with a torn bicep at just 18 years old.

Zach Trapp posted the best time in Steer Wrestling with 3.8 seconds, as did Amanda Coleman in Break Away Roping at 2.7 seconds.

In the Saddle Bronc, Caleb Meeks (84 points) and Allen Boore (83 points) put on a show to take second and third place, respectively.

You can view Friday's results at this link.