112th War Bonnet Round Up concludes in front of a sold out crowd at Sandy Downs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Winners were crowned at Sandy Downs Saturday night on the final night of the 112th War Bonnet Round Up.

With 86.5 points Saturday, Keenan Hayes won bareback riding, and Ryan Shuckburgh was victorious in steer wrestling with a time of 3.6 seconds from Thursday night.

Challis native Kade Bruno is a back-to-back champion at the War Bonnet with an 86 point run in Saddle Bronc riding that was posted Thursday night.

