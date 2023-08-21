Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls split soccer matches on the pitch

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans and Idaho Falls Tigers split a pair of soccer games Monday, with Thunder Ridge taking the boys match 6-0 and Idaho Falls winning the girls match 2-1.

The Thunder Ridge boys team stormed out of the gates in the first half, tallying back-to-back goals in the 11th and 12th minutes to charge in front 2-0, and the Titans ran away with a six-goal victory from there.

In the girls match, Thunder Ridge had most of the scoring opportunities, but couldn't cash in due in part to stellar goaltending from Claire Tuttle. Idaho Falls turned her saves into a pair of goals and a 2-1 win.

Next up, the Thunder Ridge boys travel to Blackfoot Thursday, while the girls host the Broncos Wednesday. As for Idaho Falls, the Tiger boys head to Rigby Wednesday while the girls host the Trojans Thursday.