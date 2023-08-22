Skip to Content
Rigby continues perfect start with a 3-1 victory over Bonneville

today at 3:46 PM
Published 10:01 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans stayed hot Tuesday afternoon in Idaho Falls, picking up a 3-1 win over the Bonneville Bees to stay unbeaten early this season.

Katelynn Kartchner delivered the opening strike for the Trojans, scoring the game's first goal in the 19th minute, and Rigby took care of business from there.

With the win, Rigby improves to 3-0 on the young 2023 campaign.

Next up, Rigby heads back to Idaho Falls Thursday to face the Idaho Falls Tigers, while Bonneville travels north to Madison Monday.

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

