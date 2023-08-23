Rigby tallies lone goal in the second half for a 1-0 victory over Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - In a hard fought battle Wednesday night, the Rigby Trojans got the lone goal in a 1-0 win against the Idaho Falls Tigers.

The Trojans and Tigers both got as close to scoring as they could without finding the back of the net, trading opportunities back-and-forth in a scoreless first 40 minutes.

But in the second half, Rigby found a way, scoring the game's only goal in a 1-0 victory.

Next up, Rigby hosts Blackfoot Monday while Idaho Falls takes on Madison the same day.