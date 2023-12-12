Skip to Content
Local Sports

Idaho Falls star runner Luke Athay signs letter of intent with Utah State

By
today at 5:38 PM
Published 5:48 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Cross country and district state champion runner Luke Athay has signed his NLI, as the Idaho Falls Tiger made his next step official to run at Utah State.

Athay won his second state title this season and first since 2021 after missing 16 months of competition due to injury.

Luke will join Blackfoot alum Eli Gregory and Shelley alum Karlie Callahan on the Aggies cross country team.

Congratulations to Luke and good luck at Utah State!

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content