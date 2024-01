AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - An all-conference goalie made his next step official Monday when Hillcrest's Zack Stephens signed his NLI with Dakota Wesleyan University.

Dakota Wesleyan is an NAIA school in Mitchell, SD and Stephens will compete for the Tigers with a full-ride scholarship for sports and academics.

Congratulations to Zack and good luck at Dakota Wesleyan!