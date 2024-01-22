Skip to Content
Skyline’s Nelah Roberts named Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the second time in her high school career, Skyline's Nelah Roberts is the Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

The Skyline runner earned the prestigious award Monday for the second time after winning it as a sophomore in the 2021-22 school year.

Roberts became a four-time individual state champion in the fall, winning the title by almost two minutes.

She signed her letter of intent earlier this month to run track and cross country at BYU.

