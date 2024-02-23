Local wrestlers get closer to winning a championship at Day 1 of state tournaments

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A plethora of local wrestlers made the trek to Pocatello looking to win a state championship this weekend, with many making strides towards a title on day one of the state tournaments.

Among the many wrestlers getting closer to a title, Blackfoot's Mack Mauger is in the 4A 126 semifinals chasing an elusive four-peat.

Plus, Teton's Ryker Fullmer (3A 182) and Soda Springs' Tucker Bowen (2A 126) are also heading to the semifinals.

You can view all of Friday's results for the boys at this link and the girls at this link.