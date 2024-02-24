24 local wrestlers and two teams score state championship victories in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Holt Arena was jumping for joy Saturday for the wrestling finals in the 2024 state tournaments, featuring a plethora of local winners.

Blackfoot's Mack Mauger (126) and Century's Kolter Burton (138) made history in 4A, becoming the 39th and 40th wrestlers in Idaho history to win four state championships.

Both are committed to wrestle at power five college programs, with Mauger going to Missouri and Burton going to Oklahoma State.

In 4A 120, Idaho Falls' Saxton Scott escaped in overtime for a memorable state title.

Highland's Sawyer Anderson went back-to-back, taking the 5A 106 championship.

Two of the five team state championships will also reside in East Idaho, with Malad winning 2A with 183.5 points.

Plus, in just the third year of the girls division, the Thunder Ridge Titans became the first girls team on this side of the state to win a title with 130.5 points.

You can view the full results from the boys state tournaments here and the girls state tournaments here.