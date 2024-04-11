Hillcrest scores 14th win of the season in dominating fashion over Bonneville

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights had it rolling Thursday afternoon against the Bonneville Bees, ultimately winning convincingly 10-0 to improve to 14-4 on the season.

Hillcrest struck first in the opening frame, scoring two runs on back-to-back wild pitches for the early advantage.

Aside from the second inning, the Knights scored in every frame they stepped up to the plate to pull away and wrap up the victory in six innings.

Next up, Hillcrest travels to Blackfoot Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. while Bonneville heads to Shelley on the same day at 3:30 p.m.