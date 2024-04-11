Skip to Content
Jefferson School District 251 names Ty Shippen as next Rigby Athletic Director

today at 9:40 PM
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Ty Shippen is the new athletic director at Rigby High School. Jefferson Joint School District 251 made the announcement Thursday.

Shippen takes over for Justin Jones, who said on Mar. 1 he would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year.

Along with his coaching experience in basketball and golf at Skyline and Mince, Shippen was a multi-sport athlete at Rigby and played collegiate basketball.

