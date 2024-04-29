South Fremont and Sugar-Salem slugfests lead to a series-deciding Game 3 Tuesday

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - South Fremont and Sugar-Salem combined for a whopping 89 runs in the first two games of their series in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference Tournament Monday, splitting the contests to force a Game 3 Tuesday.

If you like runs, Sugar City was the place to be Monday. The Cougs and the Diggers scored in every inning in Game 1, and Brynlyn Crofoot's walkoff three-run home run was the difference in a 26-24 victory.

The bats stayed alive and then some in Game 2, but this time, South Fremont got the last laugh, holding on for a 20-19 victory to keep its season alive.

Next up, the series-deciding Game 3 is Tuesday in St. Anthony at 4:00 p.m.