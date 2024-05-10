Champions crowned at district tournaments throughout East Idaho

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday was a big day of track and field throughout the entire region on the penultimate day of spring sports district tournaments.

At the 5A and 4A High Country Tournaments in Rigby, some of the day's stars include Skyline runner and BYU commit Nelah Roberts along with Idaho Falls runner and Utah State commit Luke Athay. They won both the 1600m and 3200m races in 4A.

As for the 3A Mountain Rivers Tournament in Sugar City, the Girls 100m Hurdles and the Boys 110m Hurdles were thrillers, with Jayla Jackson winning for Sugar-Salem in the girls race and freshman Canon Kunz winning for Teton in the boys race.

You can view the results from the 5A and 4A High Country Tournaments here and the 3A Mountain Rivers Tournament here.