Sermon Service & Electric Athlete of the Week – December 18, 2024

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This week's Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week is Shay Shippen, a Senior girl's basketball player from Skyline High School.

Shay has accomplished something only known to be done by three others in Idaho's history – score 2,000 points over the span of their high school career.

Shippen joins Carlie Latta, Destiny Slocum, and Allie Neiman as the only players to accomplish this feat.

"It's super cool to be among the three other people who have reached that goal because it's not very common..." The senior said.

The Skyline product is set to continue her basketball career in college, as she is committed to Columbia University.

"Honestly, the coaches and the culture that they've built at Columbia is something so special." Shippen told me.

She continued, "my Columbia coach came in, watched me play against I.F. (Idaho Falls High School), so that was super special for me."

Congratulations to Shay Shippen on crossing the 2,000 career point milestone, and congratulations on earning the Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week.

If you know a player that you think deserves recognition, let us know! You can send your submissions via email to sports@localnews8.com