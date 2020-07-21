Boise St, San Diego St favorites to win Mountain West

Regional College Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Boise State and San Diego State have been picked to win their divisions in the Mountain West preseason poll.

The Broncos are the defending Mountain West champions.

Boise State received 20 of 21 first-place votes in the Mountain Division, with Wyoming garnering the other one.

The Aztecs had 19 first-place votes on the West side.

Nevada earned the other two votes.

The divisional winners are scheduled to meet in the conference’s title game on Dec. 5 at the home stadium of the champion with the highest winning percentage in conference games.