10 states with the youngest retirees

The average retirement age in the United States is 62, but there is a growing trend of people retiring early. In fact, the number of people retiring before age 60 has increased by more than 50% since the 1990s.

There are a number of reasons why people are choosing to retire early. Some people may have saved enough money to retire early, while others may be retiring due to health problems or because they want to pursue other interests, such as these 5 popular retirement activities.

Whatever the reason, retirees are increasingly choosing to live in states that offer a variety of benefits, such as a low cost of living, mild weather, and access to quality healthcare.

CheapInsurance.com researched the 10 states with the youngest retirees in the United States, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau. We also provide some information about each state, such as the average retirement age, cost of living, climate, and car insurance cost.

Key Takeaways:

The average retirement age in the United States has been declining in recent years.

These 10 states have a number of factors in common that make them attractive to early retirees, including low cost of living, favorable tax laws, mild weather, and abundant amenities.

Some of these states have no income tax for retirees, which can save retirees a significant amount of money.

Many of these states are known for their outdoor recreation opportunities, which can appeal to active retirees.

1. Utah

Utah has the youngest average retirement age in the United States, at just 60.2 years old. The state is also home to a large population of young adults, with over 30% of the population under the age of 18. Utah is a popular retirement destination due to its low cost of living, mild winters, and proximity to national parks.

Average cost of living index: 94.2

Average annual income: $66,680

Average temperature: 53.4°F

Climate: Humid continental

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,955

2. Alaska

Alaska has the second-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 60.3 years old. The state is known for its beautiful scenery, abundant wildlife, and natural resources. Alaska is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for an active lifestyle, as there are many opportunities for hiking, fishing, and hunting.

Average cost of living index: 128.2

Average annual income: $71,530

Average temperature: 39.9°F

Climate: Subarctic

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,946

3. Texas

Texas has the third-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 60.5 years old. The state is known for its diverse economy, low taxes, and warm weather. Texas is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a low cost of living.

Average cost of living index: 97.8

Average annual income: $63,120

Average temperature: 67.7°F

Climate: Humid subtropical

Average annual cost of car insurance: $2,938

4. Georgia

Georgia has the fourth-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 60.6 years old. The state is known for its Southern hospitality, mild winters, and beautiful scenery. Georgia is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a low cost of living.

Average cost of living index: 95.9

Average annual income: $59,140

Average temperature: 63.7°F

Climate: Humid subtropical

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,720

5. Colorado

Colorado has the fifth-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 60.7 years old. The state is known for its Rocky Mountains, beautiful scenery, and abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities. Colorado is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a healthy lifestyle.

Average cost of living index: 105.8

Average annual income: $67,820

Average temperature: 49.5°F

Climate: Humid continental

Average annual cost of car insurance: $2,291

6. Oklahoma

Oklahoma has the sixth-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 60.8 years old. The state is known for its low cost of living, friendly people, and mild winters. Oklahoma is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a relaxed lifestyle.

Average cost of living index: 90.8

Average annual income: $56,070

Average temperature: 61.1°F

Climate: Humid continental

Average annual cost of car insurance: $2,291

7. Idaho

Idaho has the seventh-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 60.9 years old. The state is known for its natural beauty, abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities, and low cost of living. Idaho is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a quiet and peaceful lifestyle.

Average cost of living index: 94.3

Average annual income: $58,810

Average temperature: 49.7°F

Climate: Semi-arid

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,021

8. Wyoming

Wyoming has the eighth-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 61 years old. The state is known for its wide-open spaces, natural beauty, and abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities. Wyoming is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a tax-free lifestyle.

Average cost of living index: 92.5

Average annual income: $67,480

Average temperature: 46.5°F

Climate: Semi-arid

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,341

9. North Dakota

North Dakota has the ninth-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 61.1 years old. The state is known for its friendly people, low cost of living, and strong economy. North Dakota is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a safe and secure lifestyle.

Average cost of living index: 92.2

Average annual income: $59,440

Average temperature: 42.6°F

Climate: Humid continental

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,319

10. South Dakota

South Dakota has the tenth-youngest average retirement age in the United States, at 61.2 years old. The state is known for its Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, and low cost of living. South Dakota is also a popular retirement destination for people who are looking for a relaxed and peaceful lifestyle. South Dakota also hosts the hugely popular annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally every summer, drawing upwards of 50,000 motorcycle riders to the event.

Average cost of living index: 91.9

Average annual income: $57,220

Average temperature: 46.1°F

Climate: Humid continental

Average annual cost of car insurance: $1,821

Conclusion

To find the 10 states with the youngest retirees in the United States, data was analyzed to find states that offer a variety of benefits to retirees, such as a low cost of living, mild weather, access to quality healthcare, and the potential for cheaper insurance.

Data Sources:

The Average Cost of Living index, annual income, temperature, and climate: Note that these are averages, and the actual cost of living, annual income, temperature, and climate can vary depending on the specific location within a state.

Additionally, the data for average annual car insurance cost are averages as well, and your actual auto insurance cost may vary depending on a number of factors, including your age, driving record, vehicle type, and location within the state. It is always a good idea to shop around for quotes from multiple insurance companies to get the best rate.

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.