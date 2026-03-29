High gas prices continue to affect the community

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP via CNN Newsource



IDAHO FALLS, Idaho- High gas prices are affecting people and how they budget.

Although gas prices are going down, they are still nearly double from February. These higher costs are creating strains in people's spending, causing stress, and forcing budget cuts as the prices show no signs of going down.

Bob Nisbet and his wife are traveling from Alberta, Canada. He said he'd spent over $140 to fill up his truck. This price would be cut in half this time last month.

"The prices have gone up here and in Canada, no matter where you are. I don't like it but, you know what? Life's not always fair, right?" Bob said. "It's more expensive, but we had to come down here to pick up her trailer in Arizona."

Locals are also struggling with the high costs, like Lori Clark, who lives far away from town.

"[The prices] definitely affects me as a rural school teacher. And I live 50 miles away and Idaho Falls is town for us. So for anything, yeah, it gets a little costly," Lori said. "It is difficult... for people who live in very small towns and where there's not a lot of resources... And a lot of the people that live in my community drive every day to work, closer to Idaho Falls."

About 70% of Americans drive to work, making cars an essential part of daily life. So many are forced to cut down on spending on groceries, personal items, or even saving their earnings.

To find the best price for your budget, you can check out Local News 8's Gas Tracker and save your hard earned money.