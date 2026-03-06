Grocery Outlets in Pocatello and Idaho Falls to close

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two local Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets will be closing their doors in the coming weeks.

Prior to the announcement, Idaho had 17 Grocery Outlets, and the Idaho Falls and Pocatello locations are just two of the 36 Grocery Outlets being shuttered nationwide, according to New Jersey Biz.

The California-based chain has approximately 570 stores in 16 states, according to Grocery Outlet President and CEO Jason Potter in an earnings call this month.



Customers said they are devastated their favorite store is leaving the area.



"I am so sad to learn that Grocery Outlet is closing later this month," said Jennifer Duarte,

a Grocery Outlet shopper. "It's been my favorite grocery store. I ‘d usually find something I wasn't expecting that turned out to be really great, too."



The close-out sale at both locations begins on Sunday, March 8.



“We're really upset about it because no other places are as affordable here," said Jessica Supry, a frequent Grocery Outlet Shopper. "That impacts us money-wise, 'cause we’re low income.”

The Grocery Outlets’ final day for shopping will be Saturday, March 21.