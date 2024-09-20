

The parent report card: Teachers get an ‘A.’ The system? Not so much.

Parents from across the political spectrum report greater confidence in their kids’ teachers and schools than they do in the national education system at large, with the overwhelming majority (82%) giving teachers an ‘A’ or ‘B’ for how they’ve handled education this year.

The results come from a survey that polled 1,518 parents of K-12 public school students conducted by the National Parents Union between May 7-11, 2024.



Making the grade

“We can point to the fact that parents still feel good about schools,” said founding president and The 74 contributor Keri Rodrigues “[and] still feel good about teachers … There’s a lot of bright spots around the fact that parents are still fully invested in public education and that — contrary to what we might be hearing from the voucher folks — that there’s no fear of parents completely walking away from America’s public education system and moving toward ‘do-it-yourself’ methods.”

Vouchers, which let parents use taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools, have swept across multiple states in the last several years. At the same time, more parents are experimenting with alternative schooling methods, including homeschooling and microschools.

The majority of parents (72%) also expressed confidence in their kids’ principals and schools for meeting overall expectations.

But, according to the survey — dubbed “The Parent Report Card” — as parents considered the outer echelons of the education system, their confidence began to wane. Just over half rated their superintendents and school boards favorably, a figure that continued to drop for state governors (45%), U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (32%) and President Joe Biden (33%). That last number is lower than the president’s overall 37% approval rating among respondents nationwide, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released June 28.

Rodrigues said this is evidence of the disconnect between families and those in power at the state and federal level.

“I always encourage [elected officials] to go back and listen to the people who are experiencing what is going on in classrooms: our young people,” Rodrigues said. “If you have a problem with parent and family engagement, talk to the parents and families. They will tell you why they’re not engaged. [You] need to do the work, too.”

There has been a significant gap — averaging 31 percentage points — between parents’ favorable views of their own child’s education and Americans’ more critical take on U.S. education at large since at least 1999, according to almost 25 years of Gallup polling. The most recent data from last year’s survey saw the second-largest gap to date: 40 points, second only to the 42-point divide in 2000.



Gallup

Parents are personally satisfied

Megan Brenan, senior researcher at Gallup, credits this almost-record setting number to underlying partisan divides, with Republicans expressing the lowest satisfaction with the public education system at large (25%) to date. This also marked the largest gap in history between Democrat and Republican satisfaction, with a 19 percentage point difference.

“We’re seeing the biggest partisan gaps on a whole lot of measures right now,” she said, reflecting America’s deep polarization.

According to last year’s Gallup survey, only 36% of Americans are satisfied with K-12 education quality, matching a record low in 2000. Despite this, parents remain mostly pleased with the education their oldest child is receiving, with just over three-quarters reporting they are completely or somewhat satisfied, numbers that reflect historical averages. The vast majority of parents also support their children’s teachers, with the majority rating their performance as excellent (36%) or good (37%).

“This is kind of a pattern that we see over a number of measures where Americans are much more likely to rate national measures lower than their own,” Brenan said. “So we see this with crime: that people say, ‘Oh, crime in the U.S. is at a high, but my neighborhood is fine.’ We see it with their own congressmen. It’s very much like, ‘I hate Congress but my congressman deserves to be re-elected.’ And if you look at the trend in education, then you also see this is something which has held up throughout …. I think it’s just [that] they can relate more to their own personal situation than they can to the national picture.”



Gallup

Teachers earn high marks

One reason why may be that schools are often the centers of communities, said Joshua Cowen, an education policy professor at Michigan State University.

“That’s where you start to see this point of personal contact that matters to people in terms of what they want to protect,” he continued. “When it’s framed as this large, bureaucratic, nebulous system, then that’s where I think you see these negative results. But [it’s different] when you’re talking about your community, your kids, your football team, maybe your employer or your spouse’s employer.”

When thinking about the role these views on education might play in November’s presidential election, though, Brenan, the Gallup researcher, argued that there are a number of other issues eclipsing education in voters’ minds.

“The fact that they’re personally satisfied with their own children’s education might have something to do with that,” she said, adding, “I think education is always there as an issue kind of in the background. And unless these other matters — like immigration and the economy — are solved before election day, I’m not sure this is the year that education is going to get its due.”

Disclosure: Walton Family Foundation provides financial support to the National Parents Union and to The 74.

This story was produced by The 74 and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.