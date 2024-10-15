

9 common techniques casinos use to keep you spending

Interior of an elite Russian casino in Las Vegas with gaming machines and poker tables.

If there’s one thing that casinos love more than customers walking through their doors, it’s money-losing customers staying within their four walls. The longer someone is on a losing streak, but still prepared to try their luck, the greater profits these gambling havens can make.

Because of their desire to keep patrons on the premises and spending money, casinos have developed an arsenal of tricks to keep gamblers happy and engaged. With that in mind, OLBG has revealed the nine most common casino tactics currently being used.

1. No clocks or windows

Casinos deliberately avoid having clocks or windows. This design leads players to lose track of time, encouraging them to stay longer and keep spending.

Without external cues like daylight or clocks to inform them of the time, it’s easy to get immersed in the gambling experience, making hours feel like minutes.

This technique works because people tend to spend more money when they are unaware of how much time has passed. In some places, regulations require casinos to inform players of the time to avoid this trap, but most venues still use this tactic to their advantage.

By eliminating any sense of time, casinos increase the chances that players will continue gambling well beyond what they initially planned, ultimately leading to more spending and larger profits for the casino.

2. Near wins

Another trick up the casino’s sleeve is slot machines and other casino games that are carefully designed to produce “near wins,” where players come tantalizingly close to hitting a jackpot. For example, you might see two matching symbols on a slot machine with the third symbol just one step away.

These near wins trigger the brain’s reward system, similar to an actual win, creating excitement and a sense of being so close to hitting the jackpot. This makes players feel like a win is just around the corner, motivating them to keep playing in the hope of a big payout.

In reality, the odds are still heavily against the player, but this psychological tactic keeps them engaged. Near wins are particularly effective in making players believe that luck is on their side, leading to more time and money spent trying to achieve that elusive jackpot.

3. Visual and auditory stimulation

Casinos are designed to be visually stimulating. The flashing lights, bright colors, and constant movement throughout create an atmosphere of excitement and energy that makes players want to be part of the action.

Additionally, slot machines and electronic games feature sounds of coins dropping and triumphant music to create the illusion that people are winning all the time. When players hear others winning, they’re more likely to get in on the action.

These visual and auditory cues trick players into thinking they are in a lucky environment, even when most people around them are losing. This sensory overload keeps players engaged and motivated to keep trying their luck, ultimately leading to more spending.

Meanwhile, the overhead lighting is often dim and warm, similar to a cozy living room, which makes it easy for players to lose track of time. Background music is typically upbeat but not overpowering. This environment is carefully crafted to make players feel comfortable, relaxed, and happy.

4. Free alcohol

Offering free alcoholic drinks is one of the most effective techniques used by casinos to impair players’ judgment. Alcohol lowers inhibitions, making players more likely to take risks, place larger bets, or continue gambling even when they’re losing.

It also clouds their sense of both time and money spent, making them less likely to keep track of how much they are losing. The more they drink, the more confident they feel about their chances of winning, even when the odds are stacked against them.

This tactic aims to keep players in a state of constant euphoria, reducing their ability to make rational decisions. By keeping players in an inebriated state, casinos increase the likelihood of them staying longer and although judgments at the time may be shrewd, they often end up being costly.

5. Digital credits instead of cash

Casinos use digital credits or chips instead of cash to create a psychological disconnect between players and their money. When players gamble with chips or credits, it feels less like they are spending real money, making it easier to place larger bets in the process.

This strategy also makes it harder to keep track of how much they have spent, as they’re not physically handing over cash with each bet. Additionally, cashing out winnings often involves an extra step, like going to a cashier or using a kiosk, which makes players more likely to continue gambling.

The sense of detachment created by using chips or digital credits is a powerful psychological tool that encourages players to keep spending, even when they might be losing more than they realize. If you are not spending your own money, then there is nothing to lose. Right?

6. Convenient placement of amenities

Another popular casino trick is strategic placement of essential amenities like toilets, restaurants, and cash machines deep within the gaming floor to maximize exposure to gambling opportunities.

This layout ensures that players have to walk past numerous slot machines, tables, and other games on their way to use these facilities, and even if they need to go to the toilet, there is the burning temptation to make one more bet.

Even if a player is planning to leave, the journey to cash out or grab a snack might entice them to stay a bit longer and gamble again. By forcing players to navigate through the gaming area multiple times, casinos increase the chances of spur-of-the-moment decisions to keep playing.

This tactic is considered to be highly effective, as the longer players stay in the gambling environment, the more likely they are to spend additional money at the tables.

7. Rewards for loyal players

Casinos offer loyalty programs, known as “comps,” to reward players for their continued spending. These rewards can range from free meals, drinks, or hotel stays to exclusive access to events or VIP lounges.

By giving out these perks, casinos make players feel valued, encouraging them to keep gambling to maintain or increase their loyalty status. Even if they are losing money, receiving a free meal or room makes them feel like they’re winning something, creating a sense of accomplishment.

This tactic effectively encourages players to spend more to earn more rewards, making them more likely to stay in the casino environment for extended periods. The greater the continual spend, the greater the comp, and the cycle then continues.

8. Pumped-in oxygen and scents

Some casinos pump extra oxygen and pleasant scents into the air to keep players alert, energized, and in a good mood. The increased oxygen levels prevent fatigue and help maintain focus, making it easier for players to stay awake and gamble for longer periods.

The scents are carefully chosen to create a positive and relaxed atmosphere, enhancing the overall gambling experience. This tactic is subtle but effective, as it works on a subconscious level to keep players engaged and willing to stay longer than they might otherwise.

If a player is in a relaxed environment, they’re not going to want to leave anytime soon and if they’re in a casino, that only means another trip to the roulette table. With the odds always being in the house’s favor, that usually means more money for the casino.

9. Creating a sense of control

Games like blackjack, craps, or poker allow players to make decisions that can influence the outcome, creating an illusion of control. This sense of involvement makes players feel like they have a better chance of winning, even though the odds are still in the casino’s favor.

The feeling of control makes players more confident and willing to take further risks. In doing so, they believe that they can “beat the house” with the right strategy or a bit of luck.

In reality, the house always has an edge, but this illusion keeps players engaged and motivated to keep playing, convinced that their next win is just around the corner.

