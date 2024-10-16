

Managers impact mental health as much as spouses—and other workplace well-being insights

Work constitutes a substantial part of most of the global population’s daily lives, influencing both routines and mental health. While fulfilling work can bolster mental health, data consistently shows that negative work environments—marked by discrimination, inequality, and excessive workloads, among other issues—pose a significant risk to workers’ mental well-being, Charlie Health reports.

According to a 2023 survey, one in three U.S. employees say their job has negatively impacted their mental health over the past six months, making them feel overwhelmed (30%) or anxious (29%) at least once a week.

Struggling with mental health symptoms and issues in the workplace has become commonplace. In fact, the World Health Organization estimates that at least 15% of working-age adults have a mental health condition. Workplaces that fail to address these issues, or worse, exacerbate them (as many do, according to some data), are likely to pay a price—literally.

According to the WHO, an estimated 12 billion working days are lost every year to depression and anxiety at a cost of $1 trillion per year in lost productivity. The issue of workplace well-being is so critical that the nation’s Surgeon General issued recommendations for how to strengthen workplace mental health, and eight in 10 U.S. workers say that they will be looking for future workplaces that support mental health.

Increasing awareness of workplace mental health has led to some progress. According to the Mental Health America 2023 workplace survey, organizations investing in psychologically safe and equitable workplaces see better employee health, higher engagement and retention, and reduced stress. However, there is still a long way to go in creating environments that truly prioritize mental well-being for all employees. According to the aforementioned survey, the percentage of workers reporting that workplace stress impacts their mental health increased between 2021 and 2022 from 79% to 81%.

As the conversation around mental health in the workplace grows, it’s important to examine the data and understand both the positive and negative impacts of work on mental well-being. To do so, Charlie Health looked at the numbers, including data on the factors contributing to mental health issues at work and how satisfied employees are with workplace mental health support.

Workload Is a Leading Factor Contributing to Mental Health Issues at Work

The 2023 MHA workplace survey, which concluded that a majority (81%) of employees report that workplace stress impacts their mental health, found that many factors contribute to stress and mental health issues at work. Over half of respondents (51%) said that workload was the leading factor contributing to mental health issues at work closely followed by pay and compensation issues (46%). About one-quarter of workers also cited understaffing (29%), poor leadership or management (28%), and lack of opportunities for career advancement (26%) as factors contributing to mental health issues at work.

Managers Can Impact Peoples’ Well-being as Much as Their Partners

A survey of 3,400 workers across 10 countries conducted by UKG in 2023 found that managers impact employees’ mental health by 69%—the same effect as had by a spouse or partner and larger than the effect doctors (51%) or therapists (41%) have on well-being.

Most People Report Stress or Burnout Symptoms Linked to Work

According to a 2023 workplace study conducted by the American Psychological Association, workplace stress and burnout are issues for most employees. About three out of four workers (77%) reported experiencing stress in the past month at work, and more than half (57%) experienced negative effects associated with burnout, including emotional exhaustion (31%), lack of motivation (26%), desire for isolation (25%), desire to quit (23%), and lower productivity (20%).

Employers Often Believe That Workplaces Are Better for Well-Being Than Employees

The same APA study found that employers tend to believe that workplaces are better for well-being than employees. More than half of workers (55%) feel their employer overestimates the mental health of their workplace, with 43% worried that disclosing a mental health condition could negatively impact their job.

A Plurality of Workers Are at Least “Somewhat” Satisfied With Workplace Mental Health Support

On the flip side, the APA survey confirmed that mental well-being is very important to workers, and the majority (77%) of workers reported being very (36%) or somewhat (41%) satisfied with the support for mental health and well-being they receive from their employers. Furthermore, 72% of workers strongly (30%) or somewhat (42%) agreed that their employer helps employees develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

How to Cope With Your Mental Health at Work

Workplace mental health is a systemic issue, and it’s crucial for employers to implement policies and practices that help employees thrive. However, there are also steps you can take to manage your mental well-being in the workplace. Here are three practical tips:

Set boundaries

Establish clear boundaries between work and personal life to prevent burnout. This might mean not checking emails after hours, taking regular breaks, or designating certain times for deep focus without interruptions. Communicate your boundaries clearly to your colleagues and supervisors.

Prioritize self-care

Take time for activities that promote mental well-being, whether it’s a short walk during breaks, mindfulness exercises, or simply eating a nourishing lunch away from your desk. Incorporating small acts of self-care throughout your day can help you manage stress and improve focus.

Seek support

Don’t hesitate to reach out for help when you need it. Many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) or access to mental health services. If these are not available, consider talking to a trusted coworker, manager, or HR about your mental health needs. You could also seek external support from a therapist or counselor to navigate work stress.

