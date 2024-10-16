

LandTrust

Why hunting matters: How hunters keep economies thriving and prevent environmental catastrophe

Rear view of a hunter carrying a rifle and wearing high-visibility vest walking toward open field.

Believe it or not, if hunting were a company, it would be a Fortune 500 giant. In 2020, hunters and sport shooters pumped a whopping $149 billion into the U.S. economy. That’s not pocket change—it’s enough to make hunting the 52nd largest company by retail sales if it were listed on the Fortune 500, LandTrust reports. This money was spent on equipment such as shotguns and ammunition, trip-related expenses like lodging and transportation, licenses, leases, and more.

But it’s not just about sales. This industry supports nearly 970,000 jobs across the country. To put that in perspective, if hunting were an employer, it would be the third-largest private sector employer in the U.S. These jobs created over $45 billion in wages and income in 2020 alone.

The Importance of Private Land Hunting

A recent report by the National Deer Association revealed that an average of 88% of state white-tailed deer harvests occur on private land. This statistic underscores the critical role that private landowners play in wildlife management and conservation. In states like Texas, where 99% of the land is privately owned, access to private land is essential for effective deer population management.

The reliance on private land for hunting varies across regions. In the Southeast, 93% of deer harvests occur on private land, while in the Midwest and Northeast, the figures are 91% and 81%, respectively. This highlights the need for private landowners to allow public access for hunting, especially in states with limited public land.

The Ripple Effect: From Local to National

The economic impact of hunting isn’t just felt at the national level—it trickles down to local economies too, strongly impacting both traditionally liberal and conservative states. Here are some examples from a recent report by Sportsmen’s Alliance:

Oklahoma: Hunting contributes about $1.25 billion to the state’s economy, supporting 8,640 jobs and generating $369 million in labor income.

New York: 865,000 hunters generated $265 million in state and local taxes and contributed $2 billion to the state’s GDP.

California: Even in this state not typically associated with hunting, 1.5 million shooters spent $1.2 billion and paid $154 million in state and local taxes.

Texas: The Lone Star State sees an economic contribution of over $5 billion from hunters and shooters combined.

More Than Just Money: Conservation Efforts

Here’s something that might surprise you: hunters are some of the biggest contributors to conservation efforts in the U.S. In 2017, over 15 million Americans purchased a hunting license, generating more than $500 million in revenue for conservation.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. For over 80 years, hunters have been major funders of conservation through license fees and taxes on hunting equipment. This money goes directly toward protecting wildlife habitats, managing animal populations, and ensuring the sustainability of our natural resources.

The Deer Dilemma: When Populations Go Unchecked

What happens when we don’t manage our wildlife populations, particularly deer? It might seem counterintuitive, but hunting actually plays a crucial role in keeping deer populations in check—and the consequences of not doing so can be costly. Without proper management, deer-related damages alone can cost up to $2 billion annually. Here’s how that breaks down:

Traffic accidents: From July 2014 to June 2015, there were about 1.25 million deer-vehicle collisions, costing over $5.15 billion. In Wisconsin alone, between 15,000 and 19,000 deer crashes occur annually.

Agricultural damage: In 2011, deer caused more than $600 million in damage to crops. States like Kansas and Iowa, which are heavily dependent on farming, were hit particularly hard.

Timber industry impact: The same year, deer were responsible for $1.6 billion in damage to the timber industry, affecting local and regional economies in places like northern Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Residential damage: Even our yards aren’t safe—deer caused more than $500,000 in damage to residential landscapes in 2011.

Beyond the Dollar Signs: Ecological and Health Impacts

The costs of deer overpopulation extend beyond just dollars and cents. When deer populations grow unchecked, overgrazing becomes a serious issue, affecting forest regeneration and

biodiversity. This isn’t just bad for the environment—it can have a ripple effect on industries that rely on healthy forests, from timber to tourism. States like Minnesota and Wisconsin, with their dense forests and diverse ecosystems, are some of the most vulnerable to overpopulation issues.

There are also health concerns to consider. Overpopulation can increase the spread of diseases among wildlife and even lead to more human-wildlife conflicts, potentially raising the risk of disease transmission to humans. Without hunters, states would need to find alternative, often more expensive methods of population control, such as sterilization programs, culling by professional shooters, or even relocating animals—a practice fraught with logistical and ethical challenges.

The Win-Win of Regulated Hunting

The beauty of regulated hunting is that it creates a win-win situation:

It provides recreational opportunities for millions of Americans. It supports rural economies that often struggle with other forms of economic development. It ensures that wildlife populations remain healthy and balanced. It funds conservation efforts that benefit all wildlife, not just game species.

Without regulated hunting, much of which occurs on private lands, the cost of managing wild game would shift to state agencies and taxpayers, resulting in higher costs and fewer resources for other conservation efforts.

Consider the case of deer hunting alone. It contributes over $23 billion to the U.S. economy each year and plays a critical role in managing deer populations. Without deer hunters, state agencies would face an uphill battle trying to control populations, leading to higher incidences of disease, starvation, and habitat destruction.

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re a hunter or have never picked up a rifle in your life, the economic impact of hunting affects you. From the jobs it creates to the conservation efforts it funds, from the car accidents it prevents to the forests it helps protect, hunting plays a crucial role in our economy and our ecosystem.

So the next time you see a hunter in their orange vest, remember: They’re not just pursuing a hobby. They’re contributing to a multi-billion dollar industry that supports jobs, funds conservation, and helps manage our wildlife populations. And in doing so, they’re helping to keep our forests healthy, our roads safer, and our economy stronger.

In the grand scheme of things, hunting is about much more than bagging a trophy. It’s about maintaining a delicate balance—between human needs and wildlife populations, between conservation and utilization of natural resources. And as the numbers show, it’s a balance that affects us all, whether we realize it or not.

This story was produced by LandTrust and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.