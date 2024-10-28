

Avoid car insurance increases by attending traffic school for moving violations

Have you recently received a moving violation and are concerned about its impact on your driving record and insurance rates? Traffic school can be a valuable tool to help mitigate the consequences of these violations. CheapInsurance.com explores the impact of traffic school on driving records. By understanding the types of violations eligible for traffic school, how often you can attend, and the potential benefits for your insurance, you can make informed decisions to protect your driving privileges and your wallet.

Key Takeaways

Traffic school can help remove points from your driving record.

Not all moving violations qualify for traffic school.

The frequency of allowed traffic school attendance varies by state.

Completing traffic school can help prevent auto insurance rate increases.

Consider the costs and potential benefits of traffic school before enrolling.

What Types of Moving Violations Qualify for Traffic School?

Not all moving violations are eligible for traffic school. Typically, traffic school is available for minor offenses such as:

Speeding : Exceeding the posted speed limit.

Exceeding the posted speed limit. Running a red light or stop sign: Failing to obey traffic signals.

Failing to obey traffic signals. Unsafe lane change: Making a lane change without signaling or safely.

How Often Can You Attend Traffic School?

The frequency with which you can attend traffic school varies by state. Some states have strict limitations on how often you can participate, while others may allow multiple enrollments within a specific timeframe. It’s essential to check your state’s laws to determine the exact restrictions.

Examples of State Traffic School Limits

While the general rule is that you can attend traffic school only once every 18 months, there are specific regulations in place for different states. These are the limitations in California, Florida, Texas, and Minnesota:

California

Frequency: You can typically attend traffic school once every 18 months.

You can typically attend traffic school once every 18 months. Exceptions: Certain violations, such as speeding over 25 mph, may disqualify you from attending traffic school.

Florida

Frequency: You can attend traffic school or a driver improvement course up to five times during your lifetime.

You can attend traffic school or a driver improvement course up to five times during your lifetime. Limitations: You can’t attend the same type of course more than once in a 12-month period.

Texas

Frequency: Texas generally allows drivers to attend traffic school once every three years.

Texas generally allows drivers to attend traffic school once every three years. Exceptions: The exact rules may vary depending on the specific violation and the court’s jurisdiction.

Minnesota

Frequency: Minnesota permits drivers to attend traffic school once every 18 months.

Minnesota permits drivers to attend traffic school once every 18 months. Limitations: There may be restrictions based on the type of violation and your driving history.

How Clearing Moving Violations Can Help Prevent Increases in Car Insurance Rates

One of the primary benefits of attending traffic school is the potential to prevent significant increases in your auto insurance quotes. Insurance companies often raise rates for drivers with a history of moving violations.

Avoiding points on your driving record

Point system: Many states use a point system to track driving violations. Accumulating too many points can lead to increased vehicle insurance rates or even license suspension.

Point reduction: Successfully completing traffic school can often result in the removal of points from your driving record, reducing your risk of insurance penalties.

Demonstrating a commitment to safety

Positive perception: Insurance companies often view drivers who take proactive steps to improve their driving skills favorably.

Risk assessment: By attending traffic school, you’re signaling to insurers that you’re committed to safe driving practices, which can lower your perceived risk.

Potential for discounts

Insurance company incentives: Some insurance companies offer discounts to drivers who complete traffic school courses.

Cost savings: These discounts can offset the cost of traffic school and provide long-term financial benefits.

Maintaining a clean driving record

Future insurance rates: A clean driving record can help you secure affordable insurance rates in the future.

Remember: While traffic school can be a valuable tool for mitigating the consequences of moving violations, it’s not a guaranteed solution. The specific impact on your insurance rates will depend on various factors, including your insurance provider, driving history, and the severity of the violation.

By successfully completing traffic school, you can demonstrate a commitment to improving your driving habits and potentially avoid these costly penalties.

The Cost of Traffic School vs. Insurance Rate Increases

While traffic school can help mitigate the negative consequences of a moving violation, it’s important to consider the costs associated with attending a traffic school course. These costs can vary depending on factors such as location, course provider, and the type of violation.

Average Traffic School Costs

The average cost of traffic school can range from $50 to $200 or more. However, this is often a one-time expense that can potentially save you significantly more in the long run.

Comparing Costs: Traffic School vs. Insurance Rate Increases

To understand the potential savings from traffic school, it’s helpful to compare the cost of the course to the potential increase in your auto insurance premiums without attending. Insurance companies often raise rates for drivers with moving violations. The exact amount of the increase will depend on various factors, including the severity of the violation, your driving history, and your insurance provider.

Example:

Traffic School Cost: $100

$100 Potential insurance rate increase: $200 per year

In this example, attending traffic school could save you $100 in the first year and potentially more in subsequent years if your insurance rates continue to increase.

Additional Considerations

While the financial benefits of traffic school can be significant, it’s essential to consider other factors as well. Some states may offer online or in-person courses, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

Conclusion

Traffic school can be a valuable tool for drivers who have received minor moving violations. By understanding the eligible offenses, attendance limitations, and potential insurance benefits, you can make informed decisions to protect your driving record and your wallet. If you have recently been cited for a moving violation, consider enrolling in traffic school as a proactive step towards maintaining your driving privileges and keeping your car insurance costs in check.

