Where people are moving to Texas from

Aerial view of Austin, Texas and its freeway system during sunset.

While 615,000 people from the other 49 other states moved to Texas between 2021 and 2022, just over 441,000 Texans left. This change in population can affect the Lone Star state in different ways. Such population shifts have the potential to alter local dynamics in the job market, housing market, small business demand, and even elections.

With this in mind, SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data to better understand where transplants to Texas are coming from and which states are attracting the most Texans.

Key Findings

Texas gained the most people—and money—from California. The Lone Star state saw the biggest influx from California, with the wealthiest transplants. Making up 54,136 households, 106,882 Californians came to Texas. These households brought an average of $145,960 in AGI with them. At the same time, California was the most popular destination for Texans to move to, with 23,316 households heading there.

SmartAsset

Top 10 States People Are Moving to Texas From

Table listing the “Top 10 States People Are Moving to Texas From”.

California

Households moved into Texas: 54,136

Individuals moved into Texas: 106,882

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $145,960

Households that left Texas for California: 23,316

Individuals that left Texas for California: 39,032

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $106,197

Net households moved into Texas: 30,820

Net individuals moved into Texas: 67,850

2. Florida

Households moved into Texas: 22,277

Individuals moved into Texas: 38,873

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $80,633

Households that left Texas for Florida: 21,221

Individuals that left Texas for Florida: 37,777

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $114,175

Net households moved into Texas: 1,056

Net individuals moved into Texas: 1,096

3. Louisiana

Households moved into Texas: 16,310

Individuals moved into Texas: 30,399

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $53,039

Households that left Texas for Louisiana: 9,633

Individuals that left Texas for Louisiana: 18,095

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $57,912

Net households moved into Texas: 6,677

Net individuals moved into Texas: 12,304

4. New York

Households moved into Texas: 13,947

Individuals moved into Texas: 24,451

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $109,468

Households that left Texas for New York: 8,094

Individuals that left Texas for New York: 12,180

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $121,133

Net households moved into Texas: 5,853

Net individuals moved into Texas: 12,271

5. Colorado

Households moved into Texas: 13,576

Individuals moved into Texas: 25,101

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $85,126

Households that left Texas for Colorado: 14,499

Individuals that left Texas for Colorado: 25,224

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $100,046

Net households moved into Texas: -923

Net individuals moved into Texas: -123

6. Illinois

Households moved into Texas: 13,495

Individuals moved into Texas: 25,045

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $119,551

Households that left Texas for Illinois: 7,486

Individuals that left Texas for Illinois: 12,786

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $81,239

Net households moved into Texas: 6,009

Net individuals moved into Texas: 12,259

7. Washington

Households moved into Texas: 11,775

Individuals moved into Texas: 24,308

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $121,996

Households that left Texas for Washington: 8,801

Individuals that left Texas for Washington: 15,167

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $99,092

Net households moved into Texas: 2,974

Net individuals moved into Texas: 9,141

8. Arizona

Households moved into Texas: 10,929

Individuals moved into Texas: 20,474

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $99,204

Households that left Texas for Arizona: 8,008

Individuals that left Texas for Arizona: 14,401

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $90,485

Net households moved into Texas: 2,921

Net individuals moved into Texas: 6,073

9. Georgia

Households moved into Texas: 10,270

Individuals moved into Texas: 18,960

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $74,761

Households that left Texas for Georgia: 9,328

Individuals that left Texas for Georgia: 17,714

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $77,957

Net households moved into Texas: 942

Net individuals moved into Texas: 1,246

10. Oklahoma

Households moved into Texas: 10,188

Individuals moved into Texas: 18,770

Average AGI of households moved into Texas: $67,048

Households that left Texas for Oklahoma: 11,557

Individuals that left Texas for Oklahoma: 22,323

Average AGI of households that left Texas: $68,496

Net households moved into Texas: -1,369

Net individuals moved into Texas: -3,553

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined the latest IRS data, which comes from the 2021 and 2022 tax years, to determine the number of individuals and households moving to and from Texas, and coming from and going to within the U.S., as well as the average adjusted gross income they bring with them.

