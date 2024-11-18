

yhelfman // Shutterstock

Where millennials earn the most

Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve in San Jose, Santa Clara County in California, USA.

Only 6.2% of millennial households earn $200,000 or more nationwide. But from state to state, that percentage of high-earning millennials can range from one-third of that to almost double. This group has more discretionary economic power than their peers, and an outsized portion of them among a statewide population—or an apparent deficit—could impact many aspects of that local economy.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked states by the percent of millennial households earning at least $200,000, which is the definition of a high-earning household according to the IRS.

Key Findings

Washington has the most high-earning millennials at 11.5%. Out of nearly 1.26 million millennial households, 144,475 make at least $200,000 annually. These households earned an average adjusted gross income, or AGI, of $459,701.

Out of nearly 1.26 million millennial households, 144,475 make at least $200,000 annually. These households earned an average adjusted gross income, or AGI, of $459,701. California has the most high-earning millennial households. Ranking fourth overall with 9.4% of its millennials earning $200,000 annually or more, California has more than double the number of high-earning millennial households as any other state at 589,524. The average AGI of these households came in at $557,054.

Ranking fourth overall with 9.4% of its millennials earning $200,000 annually or more, California has more than double the number of high-earning millennial households as any other state at 589,524. The average AGI of these households came in at $557,054. 2.5% or less of millennial households are high earners in three states. Mississippi has the lowest rate of high-earning millennials at 2.1%, followed by West Virginia and New Mexico at 2.5%. Respectively, the high-earning millennials in these states earned an average AGI of $413,237; $367,511; and $384,019.

Mississippi has the lowest rate of high-earning millennials at 2.1%, followed by West Virginia and New Mexico at 2.5%. Respectively, the high-earning millennials in these states earned an average AGI of $413,237; $367,511; and $384,019. High-earning millennials in Wyoming earn over $750,000 per year. Wyoming has the highest average AGI for this study, but only 4.1% of this age group—or 3,388 households—here qualify as high earners, placing Wyoming in 36th place overall.



SmartAsset

Top 10 Places With the Most High-Earning Millennials

Table showing where millennials earn the most.

States are ranked by the percent of households aged 26 to 44 that earn $200,000 or more annually.

Washington

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 11.50%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 144,475

Total millennial households of all income levels: 1,256,591

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $459,701

Massachusetts

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 10.40%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 112,546

Total millennial households of all income levels: 1,082,360

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $479,226

New Jersey

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 9.87%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 137,998

Total millennial households of all income levels: 1,398,815

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $439,477

California

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 9.41%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 589,524

Total millennial households of all income levels: 6,264,943

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $557,054

Connecticut

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 8.03%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 42,967

Total millennial households of all income levels: 534,852

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $548,007

New York

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 7.69%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 242,762

Total millennial households of all income levels: 3,155,436

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $577,533

Colorado

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 7.69%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 76,264

Total millennial households of all income levels: 992,048

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $451,535

Virginia

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 7.53%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 96,632

Total millennial households of all income levels: 1,283,012

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $406,916

Maryland

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 6.97%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 65,541

Total millennial households of all income levels: 940,339

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $377,635

Illinois

Percent of millennial households earning $200,000 or more in AGI: 6.70%

Number of high-earning millennial households: 127,494

Total millennial households of all income levels: 1,903,702

Average AGI for high-earning millennials: $470,112

Data and Methodology

To determine where the share of high-earning millennials is highest, SmartAsset examined IRS data for the 2022 tax year. High-earning households are defined as those with adjusted gross incomes of $200,000 or more, which the IRS deems as the threshold for “high earners.” For households aged 26 to 44, the number of tax returns earning a $200,000 or higher AGI was compared to the number of total tax returns in that age bracket and state. The average AGI for each state’s high-earning millennial households was also considered.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.