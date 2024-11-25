

States that pay you to move: Exploring remote worker relocation programs

A remote worker using a laptop outdoors.

If you’ve consumed any kind of news in the past few years, you’ve likely scrolled across the very clickable headline “These are the states that will pay you to move there” a time or two. More than just a headline, the concept of cities offering incentives for people to relocate is a movement that has gained significant momentum in recent years. According to MakeMyMove, more than 5,000 remote workers have made the jump to new states since 2019. And get this: collectively, they’ve snagged over $50 million in cash and perks.

It’s no wonder—a surprising 68% of full-time workers think they’d be better off living in a different U.S. city or town, a sign that a majority of the workforce believes it could benefit from a new backdrop. In an attempt to meet this “grass is greener” demand, several communities across the United States have implemented innovative programs to attract talented professionals and grow their economies. These “States That Pay You to Move” initiatives offer a variety of incentives and benefits to entice remote workers to relocate, ranging from cash payments to free land.

For individuals seeking to take advantage of these opportunities, whether to maximize their lifestyle (it’s called geoarbitrage), move closer to family, or simply experience life in a new state—it can feel overwhelming to know where to start. That’s where this guide comes in. In the following sections, the top states where you can find pay-to-move programs, tips for navigating the relocation process, and how remote workers can leverage pay-to-move programs to their advantage will be explored.

Why States Offer Pay-to-Move Programs

The reasoning behind states’ decisions to implement pay-to-move programs is multifaceted, but it largely boils down to economic development and population growth strategies.

Many state and local governments have recognized the potential economic boom of attracting new residents, particularly young, educated professionals who can contribute to the local workforce and tax base. By offering financial incentives to attract these individuals, both states and communities hope to:

1. Offset Population Decline—Some regions, especially rural or Rust Belt areas, have grappled with population loss as residents, particularly younger generations, migrate to urban hubs or coastal states. Pay-to-move programs aim to reverse this trend and replenish the local talent pool.

2. Boost Economic Activity—An influx of new residents means increased consumer spending, housing demand and overall economic stimulation. States and local communities view pay-to-move programs as investments that can pay dividends in the long run.

3. Foster Innovation and Entrepreneurship—Remote workers and young professionals often bring with them the potential for new business ventures, startup formation and the cross-pollination of ideas. States hope to capitalize on this entrepreneurial spirit.

4. Address Workforce Shortages—Certain industries and occupations may face labor shortages in specific regions. Pay-to-move programs can help states attract the skilled workers they need to fill critical roles and support their economic engines.

Ultimately, the goal of these programs is to create a win-win scenario where states can bolster their populations and economic vitality while individuals can enjoy the benefits of relocating to a new, often more affordable and amenity-rich environment. Now let’s explore 15 states that have embraced this strategy, highlighting the incentive amount that each offers to remote workers and digital nomads.

Top States Offering Pay-to-Move Programs

While the concept of states paying people to move there is not entirely new, the trend has gained significant momentum in recent years. Here are some of the most prominent pay-to-move programs currently available across the United States:

1. Alabama

The Shoals area, which includes Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, and Tuscumbia, offers relocation incentives of up to $10,000 for remote workers through Remote Shoals. The region is known for its music history, with attractions like the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, as well as its cultural and natural amenities.

2. Arkansas

From the historic streets of Fort Smith to the musical heritage of West Memphis and the border-town appeal of Texarkana, Arkansas communities offer relocation incentives starting at $10,000. Each town brings a distinct character, along with an affordable cost of living (the state is ranked most affordable in the U.S.) and community-focused benefits.

3. Alaska

The Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division pays dividends to eligible residents on an annual basis. The amount varies each year but the average is around $2,000 and residents in Ketchikan can also qualify for three months of free internet service.

4. Indiana

From South Bend to Evansville, there are more than 20 communities offering incentives to remote workers in Indiana. The incentive packages are as varied as the communities but typically offer around $5,000 and perks to help you get connected to the community.

5. Illinois

Illinois communities offer relocation packages ranging from $5,000 to $11,700 for remote workers. These programs are available in locations that provide a mix of affordability, proximity to Chicago, and access to both urban and rural lifestyles.

6. Iowa

Iowa combines its low cost of living with relocation incentives to attract remote workers. The state emphasizes affordability (ranked #5 among the most affordable states in the U.S.) and community-focused living in areas where savings can grow quickly for new residents.

7. Kansas

Escape the hustle and bustle and embrace small-town charm. Kansas’ 15+ communities are offering remote workers up to $11,000 to relocate and experience the warmth of a close-knit community.

8. Kentucky

Several communities in Kentucky offer relocation incentives around $5,000, often accompanied by additional benefits like local discounts or recreational opportunities. The state is known for its outdoor activities, such as hiking and rock climbing, and cultural attractions, including music and bourbon trails.

9. Michigan

Michigan offers various relocation incentives, such as the 100 Homes Initiative in Jackson, which provides up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance. The state also features other programs aimed at attracting remote workers to both urban and rural areas.

10. Minnesota

218 Relocate in Bemidji, Minnesota, is the city’s relocation program for remote workers. Known for its lakes and proximity to outdoor activities, Bemidji provides a quieter lifestyle with access to community amenities and recreational opportunities.

11. Missouri

Poplar Bluff in Missouri offers relocation incentives alongside affordable housing and access to quality schools. The community emphasizes family-friendly living with parks, events, and a slower pace of life.

12. New Mexico

Farmington, New Mexico, located near the northwest corner of the state, provides $500 in perks to remote workers who relocate. The community highlights its cultural attractions, including museums and theaters, as well as its proximity to outdoor activities.

13. Oklahoma

Tulsa offers relocation incentives of up to $10,000 for remote workers through Tulsa Remote. The city combines a growing urban center with a lower cost of living, featuring amenities like vibrant arts districts, a diverse food scene, and extensive outdoor spaces, including the renowned Gathering Place park.

14. West Virginia

West Virginia’s Ascend WV program offers remote workers financial incentives to relocate, including $12,000 and additional benefits like free coworking space and outdoor recreation opportunities. Designed to attract those who value a connection to nature, the program highlights the state’s abundant hiking, biking, and kayaking options.

Navigating the Relocation Process

For remote workers considering a move to a state with a pay-to-move program, the process of navigating the various requirements and application procedures can be daunting. However, by following a few key steps, individuals can increase their chances of successfully leveraging these financial incentives:

1. Research and Evaluate—Thoroughly research the different state pay-to-move programs available, comparing the eligibility criteria, incentive amounts and any additional requirements or restrictions. Assess how well each program aligns with your personal and professional goals, as well as your financial situation.

2. Prepare Your Application—Carefully review the application requirements for your program of choice and gather all necessary documentation, such as proof of employment, relocation expenses and residency status. Many programs have specific deadlines, so be mindful of submission timelines.

3. Develop a Relocation Plan—Create a comprehensive relocation plan that addresses logistics such as housing, transportation and integrating into the local community. Consider factors like cost of living, job opportunities, and quality of life when selecting your new destination.

4. Leverage Community Resources—Take advantage of the support and resources offered by organizations that provide guidance, connect you with local contacts, and assist with the various aspects of your relocation.

5. Maintain Residency Requirements—Once you’ve relocated, be sure to fulfill any residency or employment obligations stipulated by the program to ensure you receive the full benefits.

By approaching the relocation process methodically and taking advantage of the available resources, remote workers can maximize the benefits of pay-to-move initiatives and embark on an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Embracing Remote Work Incentives: A Win-Win for Workers and Communities

As the world of work continues to evolve, the competition for skilled remote talent will only intensify. Communities and states that offer pay-to-move programs are positioning themselves as attractive options for the growing population of location-independent professionals. By embracing this trend, remote workers can not only enhance their own quality of life but also contribute to the economic vitality of the communities they choose to call home.

Whether a remote worker feels drawn to the wide-open spaces of the Midwest, the natural beauty of the Central Plains, or the sunny skies of the South, one of these relocation programs may be the perfect opportunity to embark on their next adventure. As they explore their options, they should carefully research each state’s pay-to-move program details as well as the cost of living and community resources to determine the best fit for their personal and professional goals.

This story was produced by MakeMyMove and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.