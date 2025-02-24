CreativeStudio79 // Shutterstock

Where baby boomers are moving

As baby boomers continue to retire in droves, they are likely to consider downsizing their living arrangements to accommodate their new lifestyles. While they have the highest portion of wealth among all generations, they may no longer need to pay to be close to work in a busy and expensive city center, or may no longer desire to maintain large homes and yards. Often seeking out a familiar community, warm weather, and other amenities, baby boomers may also be looking for the best bang for their buck. The communities chosen by members of this generation ultimately benefit from their dollars in the local economy, and may also see shifts in the overall demographics and job market as a result.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 267 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of the population represented by incoming baby boomers.

Key Findings

Florida cities and Phoenix suburbs are preferred among baby boomers who are relocating. Palm Coast had the highest rate of baby boomers moving in at 3.69% of the total population. Other Floridian cities among the top 10 include Cape Coral (3.12%), Pompano Beach (3.07%), Clearwater (3%), Fort Lauderdale (2.75%), Gainesville (2.75%), and Palm Bay (2.70%). Similarly, Phoenix, AZ suburbs took the third, fourth, and fifth rankings, including Scottsdale (3.11%), Surprise (3.10%), and Goodyear (23.09%).

SmartAsset

Top 20 Cities Where Baby Boomers Are Moving

1. Palm Coast, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.69%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,753

Total population (1 year and older): 101,837

Total number of baby boomers: 32,278

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,359

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 599

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,767

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 29

Median household income: $70,037

Median monthly housing costs: $1,391

2. Cape Coral, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.12%

Number of boomers moved in: 6,937

Total population (1 year and older): 222,534

Total number of baby boomers: 69,729

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,875

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 573

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 2,639

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 1,849

Median household income: $74,634

Median monthly housing costs: $1,631

3. Scottsdale, Arizona

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.11%

Number of boomers moved in: 7,541

Total population (1 year and older): 242,388

Total number of baby boomers: 75,209

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 3,960

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 363

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 2,789

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 429

Median household income: $106,058

Median monthly housing costs: $1,875

4. Surprise, Arizona

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.10%

Number of boomers moved in: 4,855

Total population (1 year and older): 156,492

Total number of baby boomers: 38,181

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,522

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 115

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,935

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 283

Median household income: $89,560

Median monthly housing costs: $1,589

5. Goodyear, Arizona

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.09%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,398

Total population (1 year and older): 110,133

Total number of baby boomers: 24,213

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,449

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 179

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,770

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 0

Median household income: $105,160

Median monthly housing costs: $1,755

6. Pompano Beach, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.07%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,472

Total population (1 year and older): 113,039

Total number of baby boomers: 30,888

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,595

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 292

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 556

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 1,028

Median household income: $61,419

Median monthly housing costs: $1,591

7. Clearwater, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.00%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,469

Total population (1 year and older): 115,632

Total number of baby boomers: 32,780

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,830

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 157

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,005

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 476

Median household income: $73,178

Median monthly housing costs: $1,548

8. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.75%

Number of boomers moved in: 5,025

Total population (1 year and older): 182,822

Total number of baby boomers: 49,377

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,564

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 527

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,523

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 411

Median household income: $80,539

Median monthly housing costs: $1,910

9. Gainesville, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.75%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,973

Total population (1 year and older): 144,686

Total number of baby boomers: 21,702

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,685

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 319

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 869

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 100

Median household income: $47,099

Median monthly housing costs: $1,275

10. Palm Bay, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.70%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,604

Total population (1 year and older): 133,709

Total number of baby boomers: 36,515

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,985

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 552

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 969

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 98

Median household income: $67,928

Median monthly housing costs: $1,263

11. Miami, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.59%

Number of boomers moved in: 11,696

Total population (1 year and older): 451,265

Total number of baby boomers: 96,503

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 7,947

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 522

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 631

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 2,596

Median household income: $68,635

Median monthly housing costs: $1,869

12. Lakeland, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.57%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,083

Total population (1 year and older): 119,839

Total number of baby boomers: 25,665

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 907

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 545

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,426

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 205

Median household income: $57,131

Median monthly housing costs: $1,205

13. Wilmington, North Carolina

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.46%

Number of boomers moved in: 2,994

Total population (1 year and older): 121,626

Total number of baby boomers: 26,747

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,489

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 236

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,215

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 55

Median household income: $71,362

Median monthly housing costs: $1,457

14. Paradise, Nevada

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.45%

Number of boomers moved in: 4,316

Total population (1 year and older): 176,030

Total number of baby boomers: 37,787

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,055

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 0

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,709

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 552

Median household income: $61,680

Median monthly housing costs: $1,360

15. West Palm Beach, Florida

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.44%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,009

Total population (1 year and older): 123,075

Total number of baby boomers: 26,681

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,061

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 282

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 393

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 273

Median household income: $83,205

Median monthly housing costs: $1,825

16. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.37%

Number of boomers moved in: 2,917

Total population (1 year and older): 123,307

Total number of baby boomers: 21,456

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,335

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 258

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 449

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 875

Median household income: $47,175

Median monthly housing costs: $1,232

17. Tyler, Texas

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.36%

Number of boomers moved in: 2,572

Total population (1 year and older): 108,779

Total number of baby boomers: 22,329

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,580

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 196

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 391

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 405

Median household income: $68,441

Median monthly housing costs: $1,246

18. Las Cruces, New Mexico

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.36%

Number of boomers moved in: 2,687

Total population (1 year and older): 113,884

Total number of baby boomers: 22,301

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 970

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 569

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,148

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 0

Median household income: $55,012

Median monthly housing costs: $960

19. Henderson, Nevada

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.35%

Number of boomers moved in: 7,866

Total population (1 year and older): 334,461

Total number of baby boomers: 81,630

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 3,996

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 42

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 3,498

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 331

Median household income: $82,476

Median monthly housing costs: $1,741

20. Oceanside, California

Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.32%

Number of boomers moved in: 3,908

Total population (1 year and older): 168,494

Total number of baby boomers: 42,515

Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,563

Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 711

Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 485

Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 148

Median household income: $99,108

Median monthly housing costs: $2,245

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. This SmartAsset study included 267 cities with available data and 100,000 or more people aged one or over. Boomers were defined as people ages 55 to 74. Cities were ranked by the percentage of the total population represented by baby boomers who moved into the city in 2023. Median household income and monthly housing costs were also examined.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.