NicoElNino // Shutterstock

What is spend management and how does it work?

As businesses scale and financial operations become more complex, managing company spending effectively becomes increasingly difficult. Modern organizations face a growing challenge: How can they maintain visibility and control over expenses while streamlining processes for efficiency?

According to a 2024 survey, the top spend management challenges that finance teams want resolved yesterday are human error and time wasted on reconciliation. Additionally, nearly half of respondents (43%) said increasing spend management process visibility is a priority. This is where a robust spend management strategy can help using a systematic and automated approach to controlling, optimizing, and tracking all company expenses.

Gone are the days of simple expense reports and monthly reconciliations. Today’s business environment demands a more sophisticated strategy for managing company finances. From procurement and vendor payments to employee expenses and compliance, spend management encompasses every aspect of how money moves through your organization—transforming financial operations from a reactive process into a strategic advantage.

In this comprehensive guide, Brex will explore everything you need to know about spend management: what it is, how it differs from traditional expense management, its key benefits, and proven tactics for implementation. Whether you’re looking to optimize existing processes or build a new spend management strategy from the ground up, you’ll find actionable insights to help your business make smarter spending decisions.

What is spend management?

Spend management is the systematic approach to controlling, optimizing, and tracking all company expenses, from employee purchases to vendor payments. Unlike traditional expense management, which typically focuses on after-the-fact reporting, spend management provides real-time visibility and proactive control over your company’s financial activities. This comprehensive approach involves managing everything from procurement and invoice processing to expense policies and payment optimization.

The 6 best value-driving benefits of spend management

Companies implementing modern spend management discover advantages that extend far beyond basic business expense tracking. These comprehensive solutions transform financial operations across every department, delivering measurable improvements to both efficiency and bottom-line results.

Real-time visibility and control

How do you know how much your teams have spent at any given time? Modern spend management platforms make it easy to track company-wide spending in real time, giving finance teams instant visibility into expenses as they happen. Instead of waiting for month-end reports, you can spot unusual activity, adjust budgets, and make proactive decisions on the fly. With a clear view across departments, vendors, and projects, teams can identify trends, monitor spending patterns, and stay on top of budget thresholds. Custom alerts flag unusual activity, while tools to adjust spending limits prevent overspending before it happens. This level of control not only helps enable better cash flow management but also provides the insights needed for smarter, more strategic financial planning.

Automated expense processing

Tired of chasing receipts and reconciling expenses? Leading spend management solutions automate manual tasks like receipt matching, expense categorization, and approvals, transforming how your team manages spending. Smart technology automatically captures and digitizes receipts, extracts key data points, and matches them to the correct transactions. Multi-level approval workflows route expenses to the right approvers automatically, while built-in policy checks flag potential issues before they become problems. Employees no longer need to save paper receipts or manually input data, while finance teams can focus on strategic initiatives rather than chasing documents and reconciling expenses. The results speak for themselves: Automated expense reporting reduces processing time by up to 80% and virtually eliminates manual errors.

Enhanced policy compliance

Modern spend management tools allow companies to embed an expense policy directly into their payment platforms, creating a proactive system for policy enforcement. Custom rules can control spending by department, project, or expense category, while automated workflows ensure proper approvals before purchases. This preventive approach means employees can only make purchases within approved categories and limits, ensuring compliance before expenses occur rather than dealing with policy violations after the fact. The system can automatically flag out-of-policy requests, route exceptions to appropriate approvers, and maintain detailed audit trails for every transaction.

Strategic vendor management

With consolidated spending data, businesses gain deeper insights into vendor relationships and purchasing patterns across the organization. Teams can analyze spending by vendor, track contract terms and renewal dates, and identify opportunities for consolidation. This comprehensive view helps companies negotiate better terms with suppliers, identify opportunities for bulk discounts, and streamline their vendor relationships for optimal value. Historical spending data helps build strategies for negotiating contracts with vendors, while real-time tracking ensures vendors comply with agreed terms and service levels.

Improved financial planning

Access to detailed spending analytics enables more accurate budgeting and forecasting across all business units. Finance teams can analyze historical trends, identify seasonal patterns, and make data-driven decisions about resource allocation. Advanced analytics tools help predict future expenses, model different scenarios, and identify potential cost savings opportunities. This deeper understanding leads to more effective financial planning, more accurate cash flow projections, and better-informed strategic decisions about company resources.

Cost reduction and savings

Spend management solutions help companies reduce operating costs and eliminate unnecessary expenses across every category through a combination of better visibility, automated processes, and strategic insights. Teams can spot and prevent duplicate payments, identify underutilized services, and optimize payment timing for maximum discounts. From reducing maverick spending to consolidating vendors and capturing early payment discounts, these platforms provide multiple opportunities for meaningful cost savings. Companies typically find savings of 5%-15% in the first year alone through better spend visibility and control.

A robust spend management strategy transforms how organizations control, track, and optimize their resources. By reaping these key benefits, companies can significantly improve their financial operations while driving sustainable growth through smarter spending decisions.

Key focus areas of spend management

Effective spend management brings together key elements that streamline financial operations and drive impactful results. By focusing on these components, businesses can build smarter, more efficient systems to take control of their spending.

Procurement and purchasing

At the foundation of spend management lies strategic procurement. This includes vendor selection, contract negotiations, and purchase order management. Modern spend management platforms streamline these processes by automating purchase requests, enforcing approval workflows, and maintaining detailed vendor records. This approach helps you capture better pricing, reduce rogue spending, and strengthen supplier relationships.

Expense management and controls

Beyond basic expense reporting, sophisticated spend management includes proactive controls that guide spending behavior. This means setting clear policies, establishing approval hierarchies, and implementing real-time monitoring. By automating expense categorization and receipt matching, businesses save countless hours while maintaining better compliance.

Budget tracking and analysis

Real-time visibility into departmental and project-specific spending enables better budget management. Advanced analytics tools help identify trends, forecast future expenses, and spot opportunities for cost savings. Using data can transform budgeting from an annual exercise into an ongoing optimization process.

Payment processing and cash flow

Modern spend management solutions optimize payment timing and methods to maximize cash flow and capture early payment discounts. From automated invoice processing to strategic payment scheduling, these tools help businesses better manage their working capital while maintaining strong vendor relationships.

Compliance and audit readiness

Built-in compliance features ensure spending adheres to both internal policies and external regulations. Detailed digital records, automated policy enforcement, and clear audit trails make it easier to maintain accountability and prepare for audits. This systematic approach reduces risk while saving time during review processes.

What is the difference between spend management and expense management?

While often used interchangeably, spend management and expense management serve distinct purposes in business finance. Expense management typically focuses on tracking and processing costs after they occur—think employee expense reimbursement, receipt collection, and expense reports. It’s a reactive approach centered on documenting and categorizing spending that has already happened, primarily dealing with employee-initiated expenses and travel costs.

Spend management takes a more comprehensive, proactive approach to company finances. It encompasses the entire spending lifecycle, from budgeting and procurement to payment processing and analysis. Rather than just tracking expenses, spend management platforms provide real-time visibility and control over all company spending, including corporate cards, purchase cards, vendor payments, subscriptions, and employee expenses. This broader approach includes features like automated approval workflows, policy enforcement, vendor management, and detailed analytics that help companies optimize their spending before it occurs.

Think of expense management as looking in the rearview mirror while spend management gives you a complete view of the road ahead. Modern businesses need both capabilities to succeed: efficient expense tracking for compliance and record-keeping, combined with proactive spending controls and insights that drive better financial decisions.

Tactics to improve your spend management process

Optimizing your spend management process impacts every aspect of financial operations, from daily transactions to strategic planning. Organizations face growing complexity in managing spend across departments, payment methods, and geographical locations. A well-designed spend management strategy not only controls costs but also provides valuable insights for business growth, improves operational efficiency, and strengthens vendor relationships.

Implement clear spending policies

Creating effective spending policies requires a careful balance between control and flexibility. Begin by thoroughly assessing your organization’s spending patterns and risk tolerance. Work with department heads to understand their unique operational needs while establishing consistent standards across the organization.

Your policy framework should address both routine and exceptional expenses. Consider implementing tiered approval structures based on amount thresholds, business expense categories, and employee roles. Define specific requirements for different expense types—travel may need detailed itineraries, while office supplies might only require basic receipt documentation.

Regular policy reviews and updates are crucial. Schedule quarterly assessments to evaluate policy effectiveness and make necessary adjustments. Be sure to document common edge cases and their resolutions to build a comprehensive policy knowledge base, and consider implementing a grace period for new policy rollouts to allow for employee adjustment and feedback.

Automate manual processes

The shift from manual to automated expense management delivers significant returns in efficiency and accuracy. Start by mapping your current expense processes to identify bottlenecks and pain points. Focus automation efforts on high-volume, repetitive tasks that are prone to human error, such as vendor payment automation and receipt processing.

Consider implementing intelligent document processing systems that can handle various receipt formats and currencies. Advanced spend management solutions can automatically detect duplicate submissions, flag suspicious patterns, and validate expense claims against policy requirements. Integration with travel management software can pre-populate expense reports and ensure compliance with corporate travel policies.

Automated approval routing should reflect your organization’s structure while providing flexibility for special circumstances. You’ll want to build in escalation paths for exceptions and establish clear resolution procedures for disputed expenses. Consider implementing mobile approval capabilities to prevent delays when approvers are traveling or working remotely.

Centralize spending data

Data fragmentation is one of the biggest challenges in modern spend management. Organizations often struggle with multiple payment systems, departmental silos, and disconnected tracking methods. A centralized approach requires careful planning and systematic implementation.

Start by conducting a comprehensive audit of all spending channels: corporate cards, purchase orders, petty cash, expense reimbursements, and digital payments. Map data flows between systems and identify integration requirements. Consider both structured data like transaction records and unstructured data such as receipts and invoices.

Implementation should follow a phased approach. Begin with core spending categories and gradually expand coverage. Establish data standardization protocols to ensure consistency across sources. Be sure to create a unified taxonomy for expense categorization and vendor classification, and consider regional variations in tax requirements and reporting standards when designing your data structure.

Use virtual business credit cards for better control

Virtual business credit cards represent a fundamental shift in payment technology, offering unprecedented control and security. Beyond basic spending limits, virtual cards enable sophisticated control mechanisms such as time-based restrictions, merchant category limitations, and dynamic spending rules.

Consider implementing virtual cards for different use cases: recurring software subscriptions, project-based spending, temporary vendor relationships, and employee-specific purchases. It’s also helpful to create distinct virtual card strategies for different expense types. For example, software subscriptions might have monthly spending limits with automatic expiration dates tied to contract terms, while project-based cards could have total budget limits with multi-user access.

Leading platforms will include security features like real-time fraud detection, instant card freeze capabilities, and detailed audit trails. Implement automated reconciliation processes that match virtual card transactions with purchase orders and contracts. Consider integration with procurement systems to automate card generation based on approved purchase requests.

Leverage real-time analytics

Modern spend analytics go beyond basic reporting to provide actionable insights and predictive capabilities. You can even design your analytics strategy around key business questions: spending trends, policy compliance, budget utilization, and savings opportunities.

Implement monitoring systems that track spending patterns at multiple levels: organizational, departmental, project, and individual. Create early warning systems for budget overruns and policy violations, and use machine learning algorithms to identify unusual spending patterns and potential fraud indicators.

To uplevel your analytics, focus on data visualization and accessibility. Different stakeholders need different views: Executives need high-level dashboards, managers need departmental insights, and finance teams need detailed transaction data. Role-based dashboards will provide relevant insights for each user group.

Build strategic vendor relationships

Effective vendor management combines data-driven analysis with strategic relationship-building. Begin by segmenting vendors based on spending volume, business impact, and relationship potential. Create detailed supplier profiles that include performance metrics, contract terms, and relationship history.

Develop a systematic approach to vendor evaluation. Consider factors beyond price: service quality, reliability, innovation capability, and strategic alignment. Implement regular performance reviews using standardized scorecards. Track key metrics such as on-time delivery, quality consistency, and response times.

Create a structured approach to contract negotiations. Use spending data to identify leverage points and opportunities for consolidation. Consider implementing vendor portals for improved communication and document management. Establish clear escalation procedures for vendor-related issues.

Top spend management challenge

Companies scaling their financial operations face several critical challenges in managing business expenses. Understanding these obstacles is essential for optimizing your spend management strategy and driving growth.

1. Limited visibility into company spending

Most businesses struggle with fragmented spending data spread across multiple systems, business expense cards, and departments. This scattered approach makes it impossible to get a complete picture of company expenses. Finance teams find themselves unable to track departmental spending against budgets, identify wasteful or duplicate expenses, forecast cash flow accurately, or gain meaningful insights into vendor-specific spending patterns.

2. Manual expense processing

Traditional expense management is riddled with inefficiencies: time-consuming manual data entry, paper receipt collection and storage, complex spreadsheet reconciliation, and multiple approval chains across departments. Finance teams spend hours matching receipts to transactions and bank statements, while employees wait days or weeks for reimbursement processing.

3. Policy enforcement and compliance

Maintaining consistent spending policies across a growing organization is challenging in even the most tightly run businesses. Companies struggle with communicating policy updates, ensuring consistent enforcement across departments, and managing complex approval hierarchies. The traditional reactive approach to policy management leaves organizations vulnerable to unauthorized spending and compliance issues, particularly with international expenses.

4. Budget management and forecasting

Poor visibility into real-time spending makes effective budget management nearly impossible. Finance teams struggle with delayed access to spending data, difficulty tracking expenses against budgets, and inaccurate forecasting based on outdated information. The inability to analyze spending trends or understand seasonal variations hampers strategic financial planning and resource allocation.

5. Employee experience and adoption

Want your employees to comply with company expense policies? Give them a better experience. A poor user experience often leads to resistance and workarounds in expense management protocols. Companies face low adoption rates, delayed expense submissions, and incomplete or inaccurate business expense reports. Complex systems require extensive training, while frustrated employees and finance teams waste valuable time on administrative tasks.

The business impact of inadequate spend management

Poor spend management practices can significantly undermine a company’s financial health and operational efficiency. Without proper visibility and control over spending, businesses often face mounting cash flow problems as unauthorized purchases, duplicate payments, and missed vendor discounts drain resources. This lack of oversight frequently leads to budget overruns and missed opportunities for cost savings, directly impacting the bottom line.

The ripple effects of inadequate spend management extend beyond immediate financial losses. Teams waste countless hours manually reconciling expenses, chasing missing receipts, and resolving payment disputes. This administrative burden not only reduces productivity but also increases the risk of accounting errors and compliance issues. Meanwhile, the absence of real-time spending data leaves finance teams unable to make informed decisions about resource allocation or identify opportunities for strategic cost reduction.

Perhaps most concerning is how inadequate spend management can hinder business growth. Without clear spending policies and automated controls, companies struggle to maintain financial discipline as they expand. The lack of structured approval workflows and spending limits often leads to maverick spending and policy violations, while poor vendor management results in missed opportunities for better pricing and terms. These challenges compound over time, making it increasingly difficult for businesses to operate efficiently or plan for future growth.

What is the best spend management software?

When evaluating spend management software, businesses need a solution that combines powerful automation with comprehensive financial controls and real-time visibility. While many platforms offer basic expense tracking and reporting, the best spend management software delivers a complete suite of tools that transform how companies manage their finances.

Optimize every dollar of your company’s spending

Spend management has evolved from a back-office function to a critical strategic lever for business success. As we’ve explored, modern organizations can no longer afford to treat spend as an afterthought. A comprehensive approach to spend management offers unprecedented visibility, control, and optimization of financial resources. By embracing advanced technologies and strategic frameworks, businesses can transform their financial operations, reduce business expenses, and create a foundation for sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.