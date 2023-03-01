Police continue to search for 16-year-old runaway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old runaway.

On Jan 1, 2023, Elintra Fischer was reported as a runaway by her mother when she left her home in Monteview, Idaho in her mother’s vehicle.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but Elintra is still missing.

Police say this is very much an active case and are again requesting help from the public in locating Elintra.

Officials say it is possible she is in Utah but, her whereabouts are unknown at this time. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been working with Utah authorities in attempting to locate Elintra.

If you have any information, contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 208-745-9210 extension 7 or contact your local law enforcement office.