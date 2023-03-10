Skip to Content
People are looking for own source of eggs

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - As egg prices across many grocery stores are soaring, many people are looking for their own supply of eggs. Claude Mecham from Firth says this is a high demand year for him.

In a usual year, Claude usually sells about 20,000 chicks. Based on the current sales from the first few months, they are expecting that number to increase to about 25 to 30 thousand.

There are other reasons too for the increase in customers for chicks. The previous spike for chicken purchases came from the pandemic. Those chickens are getting older and cannot produce like they once used to.

Claude prepared for the rush for people to buy chickens. The store purchased their supply of chickens back in November Claude says if stores want to supply themselves now, they would have to wait until May to receive their shipments.

