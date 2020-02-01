Football fans may get soaked on Saturday in Miami. But it’s back to beautiful weather on Super Bowl Sunday

Weather

Sports fans in Miami will likely wake up to rain and some intense storms on Saturday. But don’t worry, they should pass before the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will clash at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Festivities are planned throughout the weekend.

Sadly, those festivities could be dampened by rain on Saturday. Even if the sky clears after morning showers, another wave of intense storms is expected later in the day.

The forecast is calling for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, and a few could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center says there is a slight risk — level 2 out of 5 — for severe storms.

“Wind damage will be the primary threat with the storms, but an isolated tornado is also possible,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon with gusts as high as around 30 mph. Possibly even higher during storms.

When all is said and done, 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall this weekend across Miami, which could lead to some localized flooding.

But don’t worry. Sunday, the day everyone truly cares about, will be beautiful.

Everything will dry out and with a cooler high temperature of 70.

By the time kickoff rolls around at 6:30 p.m., the temperature will drop into the mid-60s.