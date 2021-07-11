Hazy and Hot to Start the Week

Alerts

TONIGHT: Hazy skies will look to stay for not only this past weekend, but for much of the week as well. This makes the air quality a little unsafe, so please limit your time outdoors if you can. Temperatures are going to cool down tonight but only down to the high 50's and low 60's. Winds should take a break once the sun goes down and remain calm overnight. We do see some tiny light rain showers across the area that will remain until sunset.

TOMORROW: Hot temperatures remain and ramp back up. High's should be expected to be in the mid 90's. We will have another blanket of smoke overhead to block the sunshine from directly coming through. No rain chances are expected and the winds should be a lot more calmer between 5-10 mph.

LONG TERM: The high temperatures that are expected to remain over average and stick to the 90's throughout the week. The hazy skies look to be lasting for a little bit of time as well continuing into the week. Rain chances though will make a comeback. We don't see major rain chances on the way, but Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday each feature a 10% chance of rain that could be increased when we get closer to those days.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT

MONDAY for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY for Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire

Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and

Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY for Much of northwest and western Wyoming including Yellowstone.