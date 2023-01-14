Scattered Snow showers expected throughout most of Sunday

We are expecting a good push of snow showers into the region here starting in the overnight to early morning hours that will continue through much of the day on Sunday. Tonight, we are seeing mainly isolated mountain snow showers across the Upper Snake River Plain highlands and across the Tetons of western WY with dry conditions across much of the valleys. Snow showers will slowly come in out of the southwest from western ID and Utah starting late tonight around 1 or 2am and that will lead to scattered snow showers widespread across eastern ID and western WY around 4 or 5am. This continues throughout all of the morning hours up into lunchtime. Once we get into the afternoon, the snow will start to shift further east but we are still expecting snow showers to continue into the evening for the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY. Conditions start to dry up a lot more heading Sunday overnight into Monday with only leftover stray mountain showers left for the day on Monday.



Windy conditions will be present across the region Sunday with winds expected between 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. This has the possibility of producing blowing snow conditions across the region.



By the end of Sunday, we should pick up a good amount of snowfall for the majority of the region. Central ID is only projected to get around an inch of snow, the southern highlands and the Magic Valley should get around an inch to two inches, the lower Snake River Plain should receive around 2-4 inches, and areas of the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY could look at 4-6 inches.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, Malad Pass, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY for Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 AM MST MONDAY for Teton Mountains.