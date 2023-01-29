Very cold arctic temperatures roll in tonight

We currently see temperatures across the region only getting into the single digits for Sunday with wind chills already well below zero. After sunset, temperatures will really start to dip down for a very cold night tonight.



Low temperatures are expected anywhere between -10 and -25 degrees for the night ahead. We are expecting the Magic Valley to have their lows around -10 to -15; central ID, the Snake River Plain, and SE Idaho have lows between -15 to -20; western WY and our mountains will have lows down to -20 to -25. High temperatures for Monday only increase into the positive single digits.



The worst part will be the wind chills which are expected to be between -20 and -40 for most of the night all the way up into the early morning. Breezy conditions are expected in the evening and nighttime hours with winds between 15-25 mph before calming down to be much lighter in the early morning hours.



This should be the coldest night of our arctic freeze in our region. Low's are expected to increase slowly each night throughout the week. Low's are between -5 and -20 still for Monday night. Lows slightly increase to the negative single digits for Tuesday night before increasing above zero for the lows into Wednesday night. High temperatures follow and increase as well into the lower 30's by Friday.