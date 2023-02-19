Snow showers are possible this entire work week

We are expecting lots of snow showers throughout the entire week coming up. An atmospheric river will dump lots of heavy snowfall and gusty winds for most of the days. Here is a summary of what to expect for each day coming up:



MONDAY: Snow showers are expected to be scattered across most of the local mountains and highlands for most of the day. The valleys should only see an occasional snow shower or two, but the majority of the day should be merely dry and cloudy. Very breezy conditions will occur with winds between 20-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. This could produce dangerous blowing snow.



TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers persist across the local mountains for most of the day for Tuesday again with some good rounds of snow for the valleys early in the morning before drying up in the afternoon. Heavy bands of snowfall are expected on Tuesday morning for everyone with very windy conditions. Blowing snow and road closures are likely.



WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers continue across the mountains with more rounds of snow expected for the valleys. We should however only expect small to moderate snowfall. Winds calm down a little bit, but will still a little breezy out between 10-20 mph.



THURSDAY & Friday: Leftover isolated snow showers will push across the mountains while the valleys look to be mostly dry besides a 10% chance at a stray snow shower. Winds should calm down a good bit and should finally be light between 5-10 mph.



Snowfall accumulation by the end of Tuesday:



½ inch to 1 inch: Snake River Plain and Magic Valley

1 inch to 4 inches: Central ID valleys, southern highlands, SE Idaho, and Island Park

4 inches to 8 inches: Swan Valley, Teton Valley, highlands east of the Snake River Plain, Jackson Hole, Central ID mountains

1 foot to 4 feet: Big Hole Mountains and the Tetons



Another push of scattered snow showers is also possible heading into next weekend and even the week following that.