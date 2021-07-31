Flooding Concerns for entire weekend

Local Forecast

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Thunderstorms and lots of lightning should continue into the nighttime hours. Some places locally could get between an inch to two inches of rain. Rain chances slowly start dwindling as we get into the overnight hours. Winds will a little breezy with gusts getting pretty big right under the thunderstorms. Temperatures reach down to the upper 50's tonight for our lows.

TOMORROW: The monsoonal flow of thunderstorms will be with us once again for tomorrow. We are expecting more flash flooding to occur in certain areas with more heavy amounts of rainfall. Winds will once again be very breezy and high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80's.

LONG TERM: We are expected the last day of monsoonal thunderstorms and heavy rain to be on Monday. After that, there could be some lingering dry thunderstorms around for the middle of the week, but the rain chances are much lower. High temperatures could be lowered to the 70's by the time the greatest rain chances are over. Temperatures are expected then to get back to the upper 80's by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING for Portions of eastern Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the

following areas, in eastern Idaho, Big Hole Mountains. In

southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh

and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.