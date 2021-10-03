Sunny, warm Monday leading to a rainy week

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: We have calm conditions for the night ahead. Clear to mostly clear skies will be around for the entire area with no rain concerns. Winds will look to be very light and variable. Low temperatures will get down to the upper 30's for most of us by the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will be ahead for tomorrow bringing more sunshine. High temperatures will get up to above 80 degrees even in some areas, but most will see high's getting into the upper 70's. Winds will start to become very breezy tomorrow sticking between 10-20 mph sustained.

LONG TERM: After tomorrow, we are starting to welcome the rain chances back which will be stuck for awhile. Slight 10% chances will come for Tuesday night, where more of the rain will be coming and is focused on the southern highlands that are in border with Utah. Wednesday features the first massive day of rain where chances are around 60-70% and these chances will continue for both Thursday and Friday as well. The rain then looks to move out of the way mostly for next weekend. During this stretch of rain, high temperatures will slowly decrease down to the low 60's by mid week, to the 50's by next weekend, and possibly down to the 40's for two weeks from now.