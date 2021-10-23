Lots of Rain and Snow for the next two days

TONIGHT: We should see isolated snow and rain showers for the rest of tonight. Everything should mainly be light. Everyone in general though should experience partly to mostly cloudy skies in the majority of the nighttime hours. Winds die down a little bit to a breeze between 5-15 mph, but there can be a few gusts up to 20 or 25 mph. Low temperatures should be in the upper 30's in the valleys and around freezing for the mountains.

TOMORROW: Heavy rain showers for the valleys and snow showers for the mountains should start tomorrow. The bulk of the showers look to arrive in the morning hours for central ID, in the afternoon for the Snake River Plains and Magic Valley, and the evening hours for Western WY. If it isn't raining, cloudy skies should blanket our area. Winds look to get pretty breezy during the day and will stick between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50's.

LONG TERM: The heavy showers and storms will continue overnight Sunday and even into most of Monday. Monday overnight then presents isolated showers with a slight cold front moving through pushing the rain and snow away. Isolated storms look to continue into Tuesday before clearing a lot more into Wednesday and for the rest of the work week. At the end of this, we are looking at about a foot or two of snow for the central ID mountains and six inches of snow for Western WY and SE Idaho. There will be also an inches to two and three inches of rain expected for many areas in the valleys. High temperatures get down to the 40's for Tuesday and Wednesday before the sunshine warms up the high's back to the 50's by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO NOON MDT

MONDAY for Portions of the Idaho central mountains, including but

not limited to the Frank Church Wilderness, Banner Summit,

Sawtooth Mountains, Galena Summit, the Big Lost Highlands, and

Lost River Range.