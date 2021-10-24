Wet Sunday night and Monday

TONIGHT: Lots of heavy rain in the valleys and heavy snow in the mountains are present and will be here throughout the overnight hours and well into early Monday morning. Winds will be breezy from the south from 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down only into the 40's for the morning.

TOMORROW: We have more rain and snow showers in store for tomorrow. They look to be continuing until the nighttime and late afternoon hours for most of us. We can expect heavy rain to turn into snow for SE Idaho and Western WY for Monday evening. There will still be isolated storms that will persist throughout tomorrow night, but it will be a lot less widespread than the next 24 hours or so. Winds should still pretty breezy and high temperatures will get into the 50's.

LONG TERM: Isolated light rain and snow showers will stick around for both Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of this system moving through, we are expecting about a foot or two of snow in central ID, about half a foot of snow in SE Idaho and Western WY, and about an inch to three inches of rain for the valleys. We dry out for the later half of the week before a more weaker system bringing snow and rain will come for us next weekend. During this stretch, a tiny cold front moves through Monday night to drop the high's into the 40's for Tuesday. Heading into the second half of the work week, we will warm up to the upper 50's and possibly lower 60's by Friday. Another cold front drops high temperatures down to the lower 50's for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY for Portions of the Idaho central mountains, including but

not limited to the Frank Church Wilderness, Banner Summit,

Sawtooth Mountains, Galena Summit, the Big Lost Highlands, and

Lost River Range.