Slightly Warmer for beginning of the week

TONIGHT: Calm and cold conditions will settle into the overnight and evening hours tonight. Skies should be mostly clear with winds being mostly calm between 0-5 mph. Low temperatures get down to the low 20's and teen's tonight by the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: After some morning fog in the Upper Snake River Plain, we should all see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. We will look to slightly warm the high temperatures up to the mid 40's if not 50's in some areas. Winds will stay to a slight breeze between 5-10 mph and we should not be looking for any rain or snow showers entering the area.

LONG TERM: Our next cold front comes through Tuesday night. It mainly brings gusty winds to our area on Tuesday sticking between 20-35 mph for the entire day. We will only be looking for snow showers with this system Tuesday night into Wednesday morning mainly in central ID and western WY only although a slight isolated snow storm could reach the Snake River Plain. Snow accumulation looks to be a few inches in these areas. This system drops the high temperatures down to the 30's for Wednesday and Thanksgiving too. We dry out for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday before the next system looks to bring more snow to those same areas on Friday and Saturday. High's rebound into the mid to upper 40's for next weekend.