Snow showers continue for SE Idaho and western WY on Sunday

TONIGHT: We will snow showers continue into the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY for tonight. The rest of the region will look to see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little breezy tonight sticking between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the teen's and 20's for the early morning hours tomorrow.

TOMORROW: We will look for more of the same pattern for today continuing into tomorrow. We will see snow showers in most regions except the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley. Snow showers will become a lot more isolated and less frequent into the late night to overnight hours. Accumulation looks to be very less than an inch for most regions except for SE Idaho and western WY where 4-10 inches of snow are expected. Winds will be breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the 30's.

LONG TERM: We will have a quiet Monday before the next snow system comes in on Tuesday. We will look for widespread snowfall for the entire region on Tuesday and Wednesday looking to bring about an inch or two of snow to the valleys and 2-4 inches of snow to the mountains. Then, we dry out briefly for Thursday thru Saturday before another system comes next Sunday. Windy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but should be calm for Monday and Thursday and beyond. Temperatures stay consistent with high's in the 30's until Thursday when high's drop after the cold front to the 20's and low's drop to the single digits both positive and negative. We will have a slight rebound into next weekend with high's back up to the 30's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY for South Lincoln County.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST

SUNDAY for Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Wayan, Teton, Gros Ventre, Salt River, and Wyoming Ranges, Jackson Hole, and Star Valley