Dry Monday before snow returns on Tuesday

TONIGHT: We should see partly to mostly clear skies for most of the region tonight. There are still some isolated, stray snow showers in central ID and western WY that could be continuing for the late night hours, but it should be gone for the early morning. Winds will start to calm down a little more with winds between 5 and 15 mph. Low temperatures will decrease down to the single digits by the early morning.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny conditions will be present for tomorrow for the entire region with no chances of any snow. Winds will be only slight breezes between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will decrease slightly compared to today with high's into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

LONG TERM: The snow returns on Tuesday. We will have snow starting in central ID overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with the rest of the region catching the snow showers in the early afternoon. Snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning when the showers finally start to go away before Wednesday afternoon. Accumulation looks to be an inch to 4 inches in the valleys and 3 to 8 inches in the mountains. Dry conditions follow until Sunday when snow and rain comes back into the picture. Winds will ramp up for Tuesday and Wednesday providing some dangerous blowing snow conditions for those days before calming down later in the week. High temperatures stay in the upper 20's to upper 30's for the beginning of the week before we cool down more for Wednesday night and into Thursday. Low's look to be in the negatives for Wednesday and Thursday night and high's will be in the teen's to low 20's for Thursday and Friday. We will have a slight warm up almost back to average temperatures for next weekend.