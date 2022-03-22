Sunshine and warmer days ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be found across the region with no chances of precipitation. Winds will look to be just slight breezes between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will get into the 40's in the afternoon.

TOMORROW: We expect mostly the same conditions as today to continue into tomorrow's forecast. We will have more mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with no rain or snow to be found. Winds will be calm. High temperatures will increase into the upper 40's and low 50's for tomorrow afternoon.

LONG TERM: Besides a slim chance for a mixed shower of rain and snow along the Continental Divide and central ID on Thursday morning, it is really dry for the long term. More sunshine will continue until the next major system comes in, but that isn't expected to roll in until Sunday and Monday. Over that span, winds will remain light and high temperatures will increase to possible record high's for the weekend. High temperatures look to soar into the 60's and low 70's for Saturday and Sunday before cooling back to the 40's and 50's for next week.