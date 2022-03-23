Warmer with more sunshine ahead

TODAY: We should expect partly cloudy skies today with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will remain slight breezes between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will increase and range from the upper 40's to the lower 60's.

TOMORROW: More partly cloudy skies are in store for tomorrow. Besides a slim chance at a mixed rain and snow shower along the Continental Divide by Yellowstone, we shouldn't see any precipitation. Winds will be light throughout the day. High temperatures will increase slightly more into the 50's and 60's.

LONG TERM: More and more sunny days are ahead leading into the weekend. Our next major chance to see some rain and snow will be not until Monday and Tuesday of next week. Winds will be slowly ramping up as the week progresses. It could be a little breezy between 10-15 mph this weekend before we could see winds getting up to 15-25 mph for the cold front at the beginning of next week. The temperatures will continue to warm up to potential record high levels until the cold front comes on Monday. High's could reach the 60's and 70's on Friday before maybe even reaching the 70's and 80's for Sunday. High's then cool back to the 50's for the beginning of next week.