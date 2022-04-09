Windy with isolated snow showers for Sunday

TONIGHT: We will expect to see isolated snow showers to continue to occur tonight and into the overnight hours. Winds will slightly decrease into the night ahead, but will look to stay slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's for the valleys and teens for the mountains in the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers will sweep across the region tomorrow with more chances for receiving these isolated showers across central ID and western WY. Gusty winds will ramp right back up to be between 20-30 mph. High temperatures will only get into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

LONG TERM: Snow showers will continue into much of the work week. We will look for more scattered snow showers for most of the region with some rain showers for the Magic Valley on both Monday and Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies return on Wednesday. Isolated snow showers come right back into the picture on Thursday and they could continue all the way into next weekend. Accumulation of snow up into Tuesday brings an inch or two into the valleys and 3-8 inches in the mountains of central ID and western WY. Winds will continue to be breezy for Monday before calming down Tuesday night. Gusty winds will resume again on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures stay pretty consistent with high's in the upper 30's and lower 40's all the way until the end of the work week. We could see a slight increase of temperatures into next weekend with high's possibly getting up to the low 50's for Easter Sunday, next Sunday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS

EVENING TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Jackson Hole.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for The Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Lower Snake

Plain, and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to

Burley, Heyburn, Shoshone, Carey, American Falls, Aberdeen,

Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Blackfoot.